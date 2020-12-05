Salina- Lois Jean Haug, 72, of Salina, passed away November 23, 2020. She was born October 10, 1948 in Orleans, NE.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Sara (Gibson) Reynolds; late husband, Robert Gillham.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Haug; children, Robert Gillham, Amy Flesher; stepsons, Curtis Haug, Dustin Haug; sisters, Ruby Hardin, Norene Pepper, and June Lawrence; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

