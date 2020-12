SALINA-Bobby L. Sparks, of Salina, passed Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A memorial mass will be celebrated, 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Burial will follow in All Saints Catholic Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton or donor’s choice in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas. Online condolences at www.ryanmortuary.com