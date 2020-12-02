Glen A. Unruh

Scott City, KS- Glen A. Unruh, age 78, died November 30, 2020 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City. He was born on August 31, 1942 in Gray County, KS, the son of Cornelius and Alma Knoll Unruh. A resident of Scott County, KS since 1943 moving from Montezuma, KS, he was a farmer and carpenter. On May 26, 1968 he married Charlene Unruh in the Scott Mennonite Church in Scott County, KS.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Unruh of Scott City, two daughters, Melody Koehn of Scott City, Charity Koehn of Ballico, CA, one brother, Douglas Unruh of Versailles, MO, two sisters, Jeri Reimer of Lakin, KS, Edith Koehn of Dukedom, TN, five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant daughter, Kathryn Rae Unruh, one brother, Steven Unruh.

Memorials may be made to the Gospel Tract & Bible Society or the Scott County Hospital in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Internment will be in the Scott Mennonite Church Cemetery in Pence, KS. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., December 4, 2020 at the Scott Mennonite Church in Pence, KS. Audio live streaming can be heard at: https://listentochurch.com/listen/scottcity