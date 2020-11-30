Clifford l. Reeves, 69, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

Following Covid-19 guidelines, funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dece. 4, 2020, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home Ottawa, Kansas. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The family will meet with friends for a visitation at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The family suggests memorials to the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter or Franklin County Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, Kansas, 66067. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.