Arthur W. "Sonny" Johnston, 98, of Goddard, KS and formerly of Augusta, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Goddard. Viewing Thursday 1 p.m. to service at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta, KS.

Sonny was born in Rose Hill, Kansas on September 5, 1922, to the late Agnes and John Johnston. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII and retired as a welder from Beech Aircraft. On May 6, 1950 he married Frances Madeline (Seibel) Johnston in McPherson, KS. She preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his sons, Don and Dan Johnston and his siblings.

He is survived by: daughter, Mary McElroy and husband Steve of Goddard; son, Mike Johnston and wife Karen of Sedgwick; son, Paul Johnston and wife Pamela of Kansas City, MO; son, Gary Johnston and wife Connie of Wichita; daughter, Wendy Scott and husband Jim of Edmond, OK; and son, Ron Johnston of Towanda; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Memorial donations to Rivercross Hospice 251 S Whittier St Wichita, KS 67207.