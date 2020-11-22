Salina- Marty Raymond Higle, 60, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 20th, 2020.

Marty was born in Belleville, Kansas on October 5, 1960, son of Rose Marie (Williams) Blackwood, of Scandia, Kansas and the late Theodore Edward Higle.

He owned and operated Fiddlesticks and worked at Tony's Pizza.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Cheryl (Taylor) Higle of the home; daughter, Miranda Higle; two sons, Lucas Higle, Hunter Higle, all of Salina, Kansas; and brother, Brendan Conn, of Belleville, Kansas.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Steven Higle.

Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned at this time.

