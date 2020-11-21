Augusta – Patricia Kay Jones, 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Patricia was born on Monday, March 17, 1941 in Kirksville, Missouri to Addison Dale and Virginia (Albertson) Riddle. Patricia had worked for Walmart for over 25 years retiring as the OTC Manager in the Pharmacy. Patricia enjoyed traveling, going to the senior center, and especially her work. She was a people person who loved her family and her dog, Ellie.

Patricia is survived by her son Jerold Jones of Kansas City, MO; daughter Julie (David) Spyres of Augusta; grandchildren Jennifer (Ed) Knowles, Lacey (Chris) Chenault, Heather Spyres and Rebecca Spyres; five great-grandchildren; siblings Rhonda Fletcher and Tina Riddle both of Haysville; numerous nieces and nephews.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Keith, children Jeffery Jones and Brett Jones.

Visitation with family will be on Monday, November 23rd from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:00 a.m. both at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the American Lung Association, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

