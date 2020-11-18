Maria Aranda

ELKHART - Maria Aranda, age 84, of Elkhart, KS, died Nov. 16, 2020, at Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas. She was born Oct. 22, 1936, in San Pedro, Chihuahua, Mexico, the daughter of Asunción Martinez and Macedonia Morales. She married Trinidad Aranda on Dec. 15, 1951, in San Pedro, Mexico. Maria came to the United States when she was 19 years old where she migrated to Texas and New Mexico, then settled in Elkhart, KS in 1964. Maria worked outside of the home.

Survivors include her husband, Trinidad Aranda of Elkhart, KS; children, Jesse Aranda of Elkhart, KS, Fred Aranda of Ulysses, KS, Trinidad Aranda Jr. of Turpin, OK, Domingo Aranda of Rolla, KS, Armida Villa of Amarillo, Texas, Norma Najera of Satanta, KS, and Raymond Aranda of Elkhart, KS; one sister, Martina Aranda of Elkhart, KS; 26 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren. Maria is preceded in death by her parents; nine brothers; three sisters; infant daughter Oralia; infant sons Manuel and Oscarito.

Public visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Elkhart, KS. A private rosary and vigil service will be held. A private Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Elkhart, KS, with Reverend Francis Khoi Nguyen officiating. Funeral mass can be viewed live on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow at Elkhart Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Maria Aranda Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 854, Elkhart, KS 67950. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .