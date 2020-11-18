Belleville- Lora A. Martin of Belleville, KS , daughter of Bernard J. Tarkowski and Helen F. (Blanchat) Tarkowski was born July 27, 1947 at Belleville, Kansas and passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 73.

She is survived by son, Michael (Julie) Martin, daughter, Stephenie (Clayton) Doeschot, stepson, Stephen Martin, stepdaughter, Christine Johanson, grandchildren, Britta, Breck, Bryce, Brenna and Emily, great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jamison, sister, Cathy Grant, brother, Jon (Donna) Tarkowski .

Cremation was chosen.

Private Family Graveside services and Inurnment will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS

Memorials may be given to the Lora A. Martin Memorial Fund.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements