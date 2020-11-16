Raymond "Ray" Herrman Jr., 93, Russell, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Russell Regional Hospital.

He was born Sept. 9, 1927, in Liebenthal to Raymond and Lucy (Stecklein) Herrman Sr. He grew up in Liebenthal and attended school in Hays.

He married Marietta (Gerstner) and she preceded him in death Dec. 18, 1968. He later married Virginia (Weigel) Windholz and she preceded him in death Jan. 1, 2001. He later married Gloria K. "Katy" (Maupin) Heinen on Oct. 10, 2003, in Gorham. He was an auto mechanic most of his live at Vern Herrman Motors in Hays. He was a shop foreman at J C Penny’s Auto Center in Hays until it closed. He was a U.S. Navy veteran during World War II.

He was a member of St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Russell, the Russell 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Hays Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9076, and a Past Commander.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Kevin Herrman and wife, Marlene, Abilene; four daughters, Lois Koerner, and husband, Dale, Lawrence, Christine Heit and husband, Jerry, Overland Park, Lynette Herrman, Lawrence and Collene Kasson and husband, Stu, Liberty, Mo.; two stepsons, Kenneth Windholz and wife, Natalie, Gorham and Stephen Heinen, Wichita; two stepdaughters, Gwenda Radcliffe and husband, Keith, Prairie Meadows, Texas, Susanne Yarmer and husband, Verlin, Russell; a sister, LuElla Bieker, Hays; a step-daughter-in-law, Carolyn Windholz, Gorham; two sisters-in-law, Donna Herrman, Xenia, Ohio and Dorothy Herrman, Hays; 29 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; 49 great -grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leroy and Vernon Herrman; a brother-in-law, Clarence Bieker; and two stepsons, Wayne Windholz and Jamie Duff.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays, with military honors by Hays V.F.W. Post No. 9076.

Family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, at the church.

A Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree rosary will be at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church and the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard.

Memorials are suggested to the Hays V.F.W. Post No. 9076 in care Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.