Glasco- William "Willie" Collins, age 66, Glasco, KS, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina. He was born on Nov. 9, 1954 in Jamestown, KS to Edward & Anna (Ireland) Mills Collins.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Matt Collins (Anita), Jeni Doyle, Jesi Collins, James Collins & Katherine Collins; brothers, Milford Mills (Diana) & Edward Collins, Jr.; sisters, Joann Wells (Ed), Jackie Alcorn (Marion) & Janice Swenson; 7 grandchildren

Memorial services will be 2:30 pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Glasco United Methodist Church, Glasco. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Willie Collins Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com