Kenton Keith Krehbiel, 71, of Colby, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Topeka, KS. He was born July 24, 1949, in Hutchinson, KS, to Walter and Dorothy (Goering) Krehbiel. Kenton started school at Pretty Prairie and graduated from Inman High School, in 1967. He then attended Brown Mackie College in Salina, where he met Sheila Nonamaker, of Cedar, KS. They were married August 21, 1968, at the Inman Mennonite Church. They lived in Kansas City for a time, where they both worked at KU Med Center, then Kenton managed King’s Food Host. In 1973, the couple moved to Colby, KS and bought Murphy’s Café, which they ran for one year. Kenton then worked at the Colby Super Market for 4 years, before beginning his career with the United States Postal Service. He worked for the USPS from 1975, until retiring in 2012. He served as the Goodland Postmaster from 1997-2004 and the Colby Postmaster from 2004-2012.

Kenton was very active in his community. Growing up he was a member of the Reno County Thomadora 4-H Club and then was leader for the Tumbleweed 4-H Club, in Colby for 14 years, while his girls were members and continued to support the organization. He was a member of Kiwanis from 1974 until his death and held many positions at the state and local levels. He supported Colby Community College as a Trustee from 1989-present and was a member of the CCC Endowment Foundation, serving many positions. He was a member of RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) for 16 years and volunteered for Genesis Food Bank. He was also a Trustee for the Pierre Henry Foundation, a member of Friends of Pioneer Memorial Library and supported the Thomas County Historical Society and helped with many of their events. Kenton was a member of the Inman Mennonite Church and attended the Colby United Methodist Church and Celebration Community Church.

Kenton had many hobbies, including collecting baseball cards, coins, and ball caps, golfing, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed volunteering as a Scholar’s Bowl judge and showing his support at the various local high school and college events. He attended many of his grandchildren’s events also.

Kenton was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Steven Hanschu.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sheila; daughters, Sharon (Michael) Hansen and Brenda (Adam) Inman; grandchildren, Jacob and Caleb Hansen and Avery, Brady and Colby Inman; sister Beth Hanschu, brother Kevin (Sue) Krehbiel, uncle Clarence Goering and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services were held in Colby and burial took place Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the North Inman Cemetery, Inman, KS. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation or the Kenton & Sheila Krehbiel CCC Band Student Scholarship and can be sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com