Ruth Zamora

LEOTI - Ruth Zamora, age 45, died on Nov. 6, 2020 at her residence in Leoti, KS. She was born on June 20, 1975 in Tribune, KS, the daughter of Clemente Zamora and Lenora Rocha.

Survivors include her two sons, Luis Valencia-Zamora of Hays, KS, David Valencia of Wichita, KS, seven siblings, Debbie Chavez of McPherson, KS, Suzy Zamora of Dodge City, KS, Lewis Zamora of Anchorage, AK, Thomas Samora of Honolulu, HI, Anna Castor of Dodge City, KS, Miranda and Candice. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Amando Rocha.

Graveside services will be held on Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, KS. Visitation will be on Nov. 10, 2020 from 12-8 p.m. at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Leoti, KS.