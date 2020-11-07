Alvarado, TX- Darlene Mae Hull, 87, of Alvarado, Texas, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born September 27, 1932 in Sabetha KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert William and Euna Evelyn (Mead) Barnes; husband Dallas Hull; sister, Norma.

Survivors include her children, Larry Barnett (Gloria), Linda Smith, Michael Fry (Cheryl); 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.

Memorials may be made to

The Family in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

For online condolences contact Roselawn at

www.roselawnsalina.com