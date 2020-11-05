Plainville- Deanna Lee (Beck) Becker passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Hays Medical Center, at the age of 82. She was born on August 28, 1938 to Harold and Reva (Rigby) Beck in the Round Mound Township of Osborne County, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Becker on October 22, 1960 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. The couple spent 60 years of marriage together and were blessed with three sons: Michael, Douglas, and Chad.

Deanna grew up in the Osborne County area. She graduated from Natoma High School with the Class of 1956 and then attended Fort Hays State University for one year before starting a job at the State Capital in 1957. She then moved to Plainville in 1958 and worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 15 years, followed by 20 years for Chase Well Service taking care of the books and radio communication. While working at home for Chase Well Service, she would also babysit for friends and family in Plainville. She stayed busy later in life when her children grew up and had children of their own. It was rare for her to miss any activities or events that her grandkids or great-grandkids were involved in. She was a sports fan and her top teams were K-State for football and KU Jayhawks for basketball. She also enjoyed watching her grandson Joseph play football at McPherson College. When she traveled to her grandkids’ games, she would visit different churches in the area – she has probably seen most of the churches in the state, a testament to her devoted faith and love for the Lord. Traveling in general was something she loved to do as she traveled to several different vacation spots and made sure to hit some casinos on the way. She stayed busy when she was at home with her garden, being a part of the Daughters of Isabella, attending church events or masses, and even helping prepare funeral meals for Sacred Heart members who passed on before her.

Deanna was a hardworking woman who showed her love by serving and caring for her family, friends, and church. With the same love and patience required to grow her gardens, she planted in each one of us the seeds of faith, hope, and love. Through her daily example, she showed us that the greatest of these is love. Although Deanna will be greatly missed, she will live forever in the hearts of those who knew her best, for she was greatly loved.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Becker of the home; sons, Michael (Jody) Becker of Plainville, KS, Douglas (Tammi) Becker of Raytown, MO, and Chad (Lisa) Becker of Tecumseh, KS; siblings, Beverly Hachmeister of Natoma, KS, Anita (Gail) Griffin of Alton KS, and Harold Jr. "Bud" Beck of Russell, KS; eleven grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Hay, Joseph (Jana) Becker, Alaina Becker, Andrew Becker, the twins: Henry and Cory Becker, Matthew Becker, Emma Becker, Jacob Becker, Jeremy Rowles and Adel (Christina) Bjiouat; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Reva Beck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Natoma Cemetery. Visitation will

be on Friday, 2:00PM to 4:30PM, at the funeral home in Plainville and moved to the church 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Vigil Service and Rosary at 7:00PM.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Schools, D of I, or Rooks County Health Center and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 320 SW 2nd St, Plainville, KS 67663. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com