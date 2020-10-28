Densmore- Rita M. Hockman, passed away Oct. 24, 2020 at the Andbe Home in Norton at the age of 87.

Survivors include her sons: Robert of Salina, Keith of Victoria, Lyle of Phillipsburg & Kirk of Topeka; her brother, Bernie Riemann of Norton; 2 sisters, Ruth Roe of Osage City & Mary Ellen Posson of Norton; 11 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren.

Private family services will be held Sat. Oct. 31. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Densmore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan Library or the Norton Library.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 9:00 Friday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.