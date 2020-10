Goodland- JoAnn R. (Nass) Holton, age 76, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born September 6, 1944, her parents were Toney and Mary (Gibson) Nass. Memorial service will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. MT at Bateman Funeral Home in Goodland. Memorials may be left at the service or sent in care of Bateman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 278, Goodland, KS 67735. Condolences or information: www.batemanfuneral.com