Salina- Paul F. Kaus, 60, of Salina, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born in Hoxie, Kansas to Frederick J. and Helen (Zerr) Kaus on March 10, 1960. He married Christine L. Pechanec on August 31, 1985 in Timken, Kansas. He graduated from Golden Plains High School, Rexford, in 1978 and then received in his Associate of Science Radiologic Technology degree from Fort Hays State University in 1982.

Paul had a wonderful sense of humor and a passionate love for animals. He and his family raised all sorts of animals on a farm north of Salina. He was very proud to have had one of his llamas go to the petting zoo at Rolling Hills Zoo. He loved fishing, gardening, and being adventurous outdoors. His hard work ethic was instilled in his children, he never missed one of their activities and was very proud of all their achievements. His greatest accomplishments were being a husband, a dad, a grandpa and being able to play and read books to his grandchildren.

Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Christine, of the home; children, Kaylene Bacon (Cody) of Minneapolis, Trenton Kaus (Haley), of Manhattan, and Tyler Kaus (Lenae), of Wichita; grandchildren, Mallorie, Rylan, Cordell, Canter, and Caroline; mother, Helen, of Colby, KS siblings, Michael Kaus, of Bison, KS, Dona Kulhanek (Shorty), of Colby, KS, Ron Kaus (Charlene), of Colby, KS, Susan Hillebrand (Gary), of Norton, KS, and Kenneth Kaus (Marion), of Fredericksburg, VA.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frederick and sister in law, Lora Kaus.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Ryan Mortuary with family present from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A private family Rosary will begin at 10:15 a.m. immediately followed by a private family Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton with Fr. Keith Weber as officiant. Interment will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Salina, where everyone is welcome.

Memorials may be made to Rolling Hills Zoo, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.