Erik Dale Shanabarger

Erik Dale Shanabarger, age 41, died at his residence in Garden City, KS., on Oct. 12, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1979 in Panarama City, CA, the son of Robert Joseph Shanabarger and Sharon "Kris" Kristen Sorenson Shanabarger. He attended GCHS and worked at Dillions West of Garden City, KS., for the past 10 years.

He is survived by his father, Robert Shanabarger of Seattle, WA; mother, Sharon "Kris" Shanabarger of Garden City, KS; step-father, Dale Wainwright of Garden City, KS; an aunt, Trudy Marvin of California; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; Leo and Maria Shanabarger, Richard and Sherry Sorenson.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Open calling will be from 2-8 p.m. at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Shriners Hospital in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.