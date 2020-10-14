Deanna Louise Rhoades, 80 of Wellsville, Kansas, passed away Oct. 10, 2020, at the Wellsville Retirement Community.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville followed by a memorial graveside service at the Wellsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellsville Joint Recreation Commission in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.

Deanna Louise Rhoades was born April 24, 1940, in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Delbert P. and Mary E. (Rose) Stevenson. She grew up in Ottawa and graduated from Ottawa High School in 1958.

On July 4, 1958, she married Donald J. Rhoades. He preceded her in death in 2001. Deanna worked for Haulser’s Pharmacy and later J&D Family Pharmacy for 30 years. After retirement, Deanna loved spending time gardening, attending sporting activities of the children she loved, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Wellsville United Methodist Church and the famous "Red Hat Floozies."

is survived by her son, Ricky R. Rhoades, of Kansas City, Kansas; granddaughter, Alex Rhoades, of Roeland Park, Kansas; nephews, Mark and Mitch Stevenson, of Topeka, Kansas; Godson and his family, Ryan Hrabe, of Spring Hill, Kansas; Goddaughter and her family, Dawn Whalen, of Wellsville, Kansas; and a host of other friends in her community that she loved and considered family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Michael Stevenson.