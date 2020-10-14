Dale LaRue (Biggin) Doles Jr., 42, of Lyndon, Kansas passed away Friday Oct. 9, 2020 at KU Medical Center.

A visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Feltner Funeral Home in Lyndon, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dale Doles Memorial Fund.

Dale was born Nov. 28, 1977. He is the son of Dale LaRue Doles Sr. and Angelina Marie Goucher. Dale grew up in the Gardner-Edgerton area and was expected to graduate in 1996, but his rebel ways took him on a different path.

He married the love of his life, Kelly Bell, in 1996. Dale’s pride and joy was his family. He was a father to five children and proud grandpa to three grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his kids sports and activities and was alway trying to coach from the bleachers.

He was a hot rod junkie, and was the vice president of the Kansas Outlaws Car Club. He liked to spend his time hanging out in the garage, fishing, watching the Chiefs, and smoking BBQ (not on a pellet smoker of course). Dale always got a good laugh out of embarrassing his kids and pulling a good prank. Dale lived a simple life, knowing the most important things were family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly; children, Cody, Colton, Chevy, Sissy, and Paisley; grandkids, Samuel, Axle, and Rose; mother, Angelina Goucher (Dan); brother, Toney Doles (Kelly); mother and father-in law, Jim Bell (Earlene); nieces and nephews that make up the other half of the Doles’ Wrecking Crew; along with his beloved leg.

He is preceded in death by his father Dale Sr.; and uncle Dub Doles.