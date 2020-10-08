Charles Zachary "Zach" Freeman, 35, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home in Cimarron, Kansas surrounded by his family. He was born October 17, 1984 in Fairfax, Missouri the son of Chuck & Kathy (Acklin) Freeman.

Zach moved with his family from Tarkio, Missouri to Garden City in 1986. He attended Garden City schools and graduated from Garden City High School in 2003. He then attended and graduated from Garden City Community College. Zach then attended and graduated from Northwest Oklahoma State in Alva, Oklahoma with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. He returned to Garden City where he lived until 2014 when he moved to Cimarron, Kansas. Zach worked as a feed yard manager and assistant manager. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Garden City, a member of USTRC, KPRA, IFCA, and was involved in 4-H for many years. He enjoyed animals, team roping, competing in ranch rodeos, playing pool, and making people laugh.

Survivors include the love of his life Dr. Mikaela Sundgren of the home; his parents Chuck & Kathy Freeman of Garden City; two siblings Kristin & husband Billy Olivas of Liberty, Missouri and Luke Freeman & fiancé Dr. Julie King of Garden City; and six nieces and nephews Courtney Olivas, Ryan Olivas, Darrin Olivas, Jason Olivas, Sylvie Sundgren, & Marigold Sundgren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Gray County Fair Grounds Rodeo Arena in Cimarron, Kansas with Rev. Randy Caddell and Rev. John Harms officiating. Burial will follow at the Ingalls Cemetery in Ingalls, Kansas. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials given to the Zach Freeman Memorial Fund which will be used for rodeo scholarships in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by: Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. 7th St., Garden City, Kansas 67846. 620-276-3219.