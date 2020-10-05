Norma Jane Daniels

CIMARRON – Norma Jane Daniels, she died Oct. 1, 2020. She was born Oct. 9, 1924 at Cimarron, KS. Her parents were Wilmer "Tude" Rowton and Lydia McFarland Rowton. She graduated at Fort Hays State University with a degree in History and a minor in Political Science. After graduation, she was a treacher at Stockton High School in Stockton, KS to teach American History and Government. She married Bill Daniels June 21, 1946 at the Stockton Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Lydia Rowton; her husband, Bill; and a son, Michael Dean. Norma is survived by her six children; Mary Johnson of Lawrence, KS, Teresa Walters of Fishers, IN, John Daniels of Lawrence, KS, Joel Daniels of Cimarron, KS, James Daniels of Lawrence, KS and Jeffrey Daniels of Hawaiian Gardens, CA. 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Oct. 10, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Cimarron, KS. The service will be viewable via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/cimarronfirstchristianchurch/. Inurnment will follow in the Cimarron Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. The family suggests memorials to the Dodge City Public Library or the Kalvesta United Methodist Church both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 446, Cimarron, KS 67835. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com