Leonard A. Mastroni, 71, La Crosse, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at HaysMed.

He was born May 28, 1949 in Bridgeport, Connecticut the son of Leonard J. and Gladys (Glaser) Mastroni. On July 1, 1969 he was united in marriage to Linda Johnson in Englewood, Colorado, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage. He graduated from Fort Hays State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in political science. Leonard was a police officer in the Denver, Colorado area, supervising officer of the Central Kansas Drug Task Force, District Court Judge in the Kansas 24th Judicial District for 28 years, Rush County Commissioner, State Representative for the 117th District, and with his son, was a mechanic at J & L Automotive. He was a member of First Christian Church in La Crosse, enjoyed being his children’s gymnastics coach, drag racing, spending time at his lake cabin, and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Linda, of the home in La Crosse, a son; James L. Mastroni and wife Erin of Hays, a daughter; Sarah Pfannenstiel and husband Adam of Eagle, CO, a son-in-law; Mark A. Sizemore of La Crosse, three brothers; Joseph Mastroni of Littleton, CO, Jim Mastroni and wife Mo of Littleton, CO, and Richard Mastroni and wife Ruth of Lakewood, CO, three grandchildren; Mark Alan Sizemore, Amanda Sizemore, and Sutton Mastroni, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son; Shawn Mastroni and a daughter; Sheila Sizemore.

A public visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Hays. There will be a private funeral service with burial following in the La Crosse City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family, payable to Linda Mastroni, in care of the funeral home. Condolences and memories of Leonard may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com