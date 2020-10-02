Patricia Ann "Pat" Livengood, 77, of Pomona, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Celebration of life services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Buzzards Pizza, Pomona. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Luke’s Hospice c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Pat’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Pat was born July 6, 1943, at Ottawa, the daughter of David Wesley Heckman and Ethel Mae "Mazie" (Heinis).

She was a lifelong Franklin County resident, living in Pomona many years. She attended Williamsburg and Ottawa schools.

Pat was a devoted homemaker/caregiver. A definite people person, Pat loved helping others and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, feeding squirrels, and watching the birds. She also enjoyed being outdoors mowing her lawn and generously mowed for others.

She was a member of the Buzzard Club in Pomona.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David Heckman, Jr., and Delaine Heckman.

Survivors include three children, Kimiki and husband, William Longfellow, of Ottawa; Kimo and wife, Amy Hayes, of Coalgate, Oklahoma; Samantha Bollinger, of Pomona; sister, Judy Schurle, of Pomona; sister-in-law, Betty Channel, of Ottawa; 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.