Salina- Richard Main, 94, of Salina, passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Richard was born in Salina, Kansas on July 19, 1926, a son of the late Sarah Louise (Lusk) and Arthur Washington Main.

On February 16, 1968, Richard married Sharon Long in Salina.

Survivors include five daughters, Jolyne Alexander, (Kevin), of Iola, Kansas, Linda Bledsoe, (Bob) of Salina, Erie Houltberg, (Loren), of Salina, Janice Wearing, (Mike), of Salina, Lisa Nestler, (Rusty), of Salina; four sons, Randy Main, of Salina, Tim Main, (Linda), of Salina, Mike Main, (Marla), of Salina, Bill Main, (Teresa), of Ardmore, Oklahoma; sister, Jean Eberhart, of Salina; 27 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.

He is preceded in death by his son, James R. Main; brothers, Art and James; sisters, Opal and Betty.

Cremation has been chosen.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 30th at Emmanuel Foursquare Church in Salina, Kansas.

Private interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Gideon's International or Peter's Rock Ministries, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.

