Beloit- Margaret Mary Hageman went to join her beloved husband James on September 19, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1927 in Beloit Kansas. Margaret and Jim had three sons, Steven (deceased), Kenneth and Daniel.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 622 East Main Street, Beloit, KS 67420. Burial to follow at the St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Johns Church in Beloit, Kansas. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com