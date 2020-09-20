Virginia R. Rahn, 79, of Newburgh, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born September 13, 1941 in Inman, Kansas to the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Regehr) Heidebrecht.

She was a member of Newburgh Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir and helped with Bible School. She was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in McMurray, PA and worked as a teacher’s aide at Trinity Weekday School, with the preschool children. Music was a very important part of her life. She sang with the Sweet Adeline’s Spirit of Evansville Chorus for many years. She was always a member of her church’s choir. Virginia enjoyed singing, spending time with her grandchildren, baking Christmas cookies, taking pictures and traveling with her husband, Ivan. They went home to Inman, KS frequently to care for her parents, sisters and to visit extended family. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan B. Rahn; brother, Harvey Pauls; sisters, Nelda Becker, Verdele Francz, Elvina Pauls and Irene Pauls.

She is survived by daughters, Cindy Pierson (Kerry) and Patti Hale (Alan); grandchildren, Laura Pierson, Christopher Pierson, Philip Hale and Matthew Hale; sister, Anna Laura Johnson, and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Primrose Retirement Community for all the love and support they gave Virginia.

Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Alexander Newburgh Chapel, 5333 State Road 261. The family will have a private burial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sweet Adeline’s Spirit of Evansville Chorus, Jonna Issacs, Treasurer, 151 S. 950 East, Oakland City, IN 47660. Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.