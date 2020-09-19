Hays- Judith Karen Dinkel, 75, of Hays died Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Rooks County Health Center, Plainville, Kansas. She was born January 30, 1945, in Colby, Kansas to William and Esther (Yenick) Ryan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions and

inurnment will be at the Colby Cemetery , Colby, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in care of the mortuary.

Services are entrusted to Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com