Alice JoAnn Blaser, 86, rural Ozawkie, Kansas, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Alice was born March 13, 1934 in Leavenworth County, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence H. and Elsie Hudson Darrow. She was a 1952 graduate of Jarbalo Rural High School and attended St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth. She studied Library Science. She served as the Head Librarian at the Fort Leavenworth Command and General Staff College, serving over 30 years before her retirement. Alice also served and worked as a realtor many years for Kenneth Newell Real Estate in Ozawkie. She married John Reinhart Blaseron June 15, 1951 at Platte City, Missouri, he preceded her in death on March 11, 2013. She is survived by two sons, Jack Blaser, Ozawkie, Pat (Beverly) Blaser, Topeka, one daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" (Craig) Pedersen, Lenexa, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers.A Memorial Grave Side Service will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Leavenworth V.A. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Perry Christian Church in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home/Jefferson County Crematory, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com