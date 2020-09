Superior, NE- Bonnie Eckles of Superior, Nebraska, 80, passed away September 1, 2020, Lincoln, Nebraska

Graveside Memorial Services at: Spring Creek Cemetery, Ruskin, Nebraska

Time of Service: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Clergy: Pastor Breen Marie Sipes

Memorials to: American Heart or Lung Association

Book Signing: From 9:00 am-4:00 pm on Wednesday at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home

Funeral Home: Megrue-Price Funeral Home, 750 N Commercial, Superior, Nebraska 68978 Phone 402-879-3900