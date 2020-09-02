Wilma R. Maynard, 97, of Hutchinson, died August 30, 2020, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born November 11, 1922, in Smith County, to Carl and Frankie(Wheeler) Vinsonhaler.

Wilma graduated from Harlem High School in 1940. She worked for Countryside Lanes, in Hutchinson, at the food counter. Wilma loved to read and bowl in her younger days. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.

On September 14, 1941, she married Marion Olin Maynard in Beloit. They shared 38 years together before his death on January 20, 1980.

Wilma is survived by: sons, Richard (Laurie) Maynard, Houston, TX, Bruce Maynard, Roseville, CA; daughters, Marilyn (Doug) Booth, Beattie, Patti Beach, Lawrence, Janice (Tom) Cowan, McPherson, Debra (Mike) Henning, Hutchinson, Kris (Mike) Wilson, Hutchinson, Kathleen (Steve) Rodriguez, Hutchinson, and Cinda (Mohammed) Younis, Houston, TX; 28 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Marion Maynard; son, Larry Maynard; and daughter, Linda Froese.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 101 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson, with the Reverend Mic McGuire officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery, N. Poplar Street, Beloit. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

To view the funeral service online, visit the First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, Facebook page the day of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.