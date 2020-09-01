Dennis W. Hanson, 83, of El Dorado, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.

Dennis’s life began on January 22, 1937 in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Ralph and Dorothy (Larson) Hanson. He was a graduate of McPherson High School and later Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas. Dennis served his country in the United States Navy Reserves.

Dennis was united in marriage to his life-long bride, Ardis, on September 24, 1960 and established their family home in El Dorado. Dennis was a Certified Public Accountant in El Dorado from 1960 until his retirement from his firm, Dennis W. Hanson, C.P.A.

Dennis and his wife were avid supporters of the community of El Dorado through many charitable organizations including the Kiwanis Club, and served on many boards such as the Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital board of trustees, the Butler Community College Foundation and Booster boards and the Sawyer Memorial Housing board, along with many more. He was also the treasurer and member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the Red Devils.

Dennis enjoyed playing tennis and poker and was a loyal fan to many Kansas sports teams – Rock Chalk! He cherished the time spent with family and friends at their lake home on Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob, Mo.

Dennis’s greatest joy was his family, which includes his late wife, Ardis, of 55 years, who preceded him in August of 2015; his children, Terry (Julie) Hanson of Colleyville, Texas, Debra (Ray) Farmer of Salina, and Ken (Donna) Hanson of Emporia; grandchildren, Chris (Courtney) Martin, Taylor Hanson, and his favorite granddaughter Chelsea Hanson; great-grandchildren Caden Martin and Camryn Martin; and his brother Dale (Patti) Hanson and sister Louise Rose.

There is no public service at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the Dennis W. & Ardis I. Hanson Presidential Gold Scholarship at Butler County Community College or Dennis W. & Ardis I. Hanson Scholarship at Emporia State University or any charity of your choosing.