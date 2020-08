Harold "John" Mathews, 76, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston, Missouri from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 and a Rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at Holy Trinity at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, Mo., Ph. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com