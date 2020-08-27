David Pat Spicer, aka D. Pat Spicer, died August 22, 2020 in Hays, KS.

Pat was born in Hays on September 27, 1951 to William A. and Annabelle M. Spicer.

Pat grew up in Phillipsburg, KS and graduated from Phillipsburg High School. He attended Fort Hays State University majoring in math. While there he met Kathy L. McAfee. They married on December 31, 1976, and had been married over 43 years at the time of his passing.

Pat had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He loved researching things, and once he bought a computer in the early 1990's there was no stopping him. Further, he remembered what he read. He was literally a walking, talking encyclopedia. And, in spite of his wealth of knowledge, he was not in the least arrogant. Family, friends, and acquaintances frequently sought him out for information and to clarify what they might not understand. He could explain complex things in simple, logical terms.

Pat was a designer, an inventor, a builder, who was a perfectionist in all he did. In the late 70's, early 80's Pat designed and manufactured his own microwave satellite dishes (antennas). He took one of them to the McDonnell Douglas Test Range near St. Louis, and its accuracy received exceptionally high marks. The engineers were amazed by the accuracy of the hand laid up microwave antenna.

As antenna technology changed, Pat switched to other composite manufacturing. He subcontracted to Rans Corporation, helping with the design and building of many of the aircraft parts.

Always interested in plants, Pat thoroughly enjoyed organic gardening during his retirement. Neighbors and friends looked forward to his produce freely shared every summer. Cherry tomatoes were his specialty.

In addition to his wife Kathy, Pat is survived by a sister, Linda Almon, a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Pam Spicer, and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Ken Ross as well as several nieces and nephews. Also special to Pat was Diana Acosta, the foreign exchange student he and Kathy hosted during the 95-96 school year.

A private memorial service is planned and will be streamed live for public viewing this Saturday, August 29, 2020 on Celebration Community Church’s Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to The Charles E. Holman Foundation for continuing research in Morgellons Disease, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Pat may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com