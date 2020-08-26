WICHITA, KS – Kaufman, Daniel D., 66, retired Quality Assurance Inspector for CNH Industrial, died Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Pathway Church. Graveside service will be at 2:30 pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, KS.

Preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Edith Kaufman; sisters, Marybeth Anderson, Marvelyn Gray; brother, George Kaufman.

Survived by his wife, Gayla A. Kaufman; son, Joel (Hayley) Kaufman; daughter, Ashley (Garrett) Labus; grandchildren, Tatum and Latyn Moore, Austyn and Kinsley Labus; brother, Pete (Anna) Kaufman; brothers-in-law, Dale Anderson, Bill Gray; sister-in-law, Naomi Kaufman; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials have been established with World Impact, P.O. Box 80507, City of Industry, CA 91716-8507 and Funds for Paul Kaufman and Fern Wyrick's Mission Work, checks payable to Gayla Kaufman, c/o Downing & Lahey Mortuary, 10515 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. Share tributes online at: http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/606gCJ6K0qi8W8mE1cVDJca?domain=dlwichita.com