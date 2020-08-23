Minneapolis- Milly May Mullen, Minneapolis, was born Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Salina and she passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Survivors are her parents, Joshua and MoLee (Owens) Mullen; brothers, Brighton and Tristan Mullen; grandparents, Joe and Ilene Mullen, SanDee and Skylar Hiebsch, and Mark and Kara Owens; and great-grandparents, Jerry and Janice Philbrick and Doug and Francee Ochs.

Private services for Milly were Monday, August 24, 2020 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to the family and can be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

