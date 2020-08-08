Rhonda Warren, age 66, of El Dorado.

Rhonda’s life began on May 1, 1954 in the Leon, KS, daughter of Richard Reed and Joyce (Mohler) Schmidt. She attended and graduated both Leon High School and Butler Community College. She enjoyed music, singing in the church choir, reading, drawing, yard work and sewing. She had a determined spirit and was outgoing. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her children, Jennifer Jent of Ohio and Samuel Eaton of Massachusetts; 4 grandchildren; siblings Rex Reed, Ric Reed, Ross Reed, Regina Moore and Rebecca Scroggins; mother Joyce (Kenneth) Schmidt and father, Richard Reed.

Rhonda passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her stepmother, Naoma Reed.

Friends may gather with the family from 9:30am to 10:30 am at the First Church of the Nazarene in El Dorado on Saturday, August 8, where her funeral service will also be held at 10:30 am. Rhonda will be laid to rest at Leon Cemetery in Leon, KS.

Memorial contributions in Rhonda’s name may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the El Dorado Women’s Shelter. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Rhonda at www.carlsoncolonial.com