Patricia Ann ‘Patty’ (Whitney) Dees, 80, died August 1, 2020, at her daughter Laura’s home, surrounded by family. She was born March 24, 1940, in Manhattan, KS, to Fredrick R. and Virginia L. (Anderson) Whitney.

Patty attended Lucky High School. Through her life, she resided in Manhattan, McPherson, Sylvan Grove, and Hutchinson. Patty worked at CertainTeed in McPherson, was co-owner of Reno Auto Salvage in Hutchinson, and worked at World Pest Control in Sylvan Grove. She was a member of Church of the Holy Cross and the Altar Society and Adoration Chapel at the church.

On June 22, 1957, Patty married James L. Dees in Manhattan. They later divorced.

She is survived by children: Jeff Dees and wife Darlene of McPherson, Rebecca Sladky of McPherson, Brian Dees and wife Cindy of Burrton, Laura Hatcher and husband Jerry of Hutchinson; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Jean Whitney of Sylvan Grove, and Diane Heptig and husband Mike of Flush.

She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Jim.

Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Elliott Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Rd., Hutchinson, with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Sedalia Community Church Cemetery, 6040 North 52nd Street, Manhattan, KS, with Father Frank Coady officiating.

Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday thru Thursday. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross church and school or Good Shepherd Hospice of Newton, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.