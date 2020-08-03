1SG Donald L. Martin Sr. (Sarge), 87. Resident of Thornton, N.H., formally of Ottawa and Manitowoc, WI. Passed away July 18, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Born in Ottawa, KS. August 16, 1932 son of late John Martin and Pearl (Barger) Martin. Also preceding him in death were his sister, Louise Martin Boyke, and his Brothers John (Bud), William (Bill) and Earl (Mickey) and their spouses.

Married to Margaret Ann (Schmidt) Martin on June 20th, 1956 at Manhattan Presbyterian Church in El Paso, TX. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in June 2020.

A 20 year career veteran in the U.S. Army he served in Korea during 1951-1952 and Vietnam during 1968-1969. After military service, he worked at Kurth Malting. After retiring he and his wife moved to Stuart, FL in 1987. He and his son Joseph Martin worked together building a custom furniture business for several years. The business operation continues in Hendersonville, NC owned and operated by Joseph.

Family survivors include his children: Deborah Martin, Donna Martin, Donald Martin Jr. (Pamela), Robyn Gove, Arthur Martin (Lori), Joseph Martin (Allison).

Grandchildren: Craig Martin (Tabitha Marie), Jon Kopp (Wendy), Heidi Ann Martin Naber (Tony), Nicole Mittelsteadt (Tom), Billy Martin, Gabby Martin, Zach Martin. 8 Great Grandchildren, Special brother-in-law, Richard Patterson and Nieces, Ann Van Horssen (Robbie), Colleen Patterson, Wilma Lipman

Burial will be at the New Hampshire State Military Cemetery with Military Honor Guard in attendance and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The following tribute is by his niece - Colleen Patterson.

The true patriarch of our family, my only Uncle, Don Martin Sr. passed away in his sleep on July 18th. He was a quiet, yet giant, presence for 54 years of my life. He valiantly fought in two wars, fought and beat cancer many times, raised an amazingly talented family and was married 64 years to my Aunt Margaret. Their marriage was a testament of true love, loyalty, perseverance and sacrifice. A man of few words he had a dry yet sharp wit and humor. A die hard Packer fan who loved his family, pets, country, team and prime rib. Rest well Uncle Don, you’ve more than earned your wings. You are so very much loved and missed.

To reach out to survivors please email dmartindesign@gmail.com and your message will be forwarded.