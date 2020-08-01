Mary Sue Rupp, age 60 of El Dorado. Mary Sue’s life began on August 24, 1959 in Ashland, KS; the daughter of Jack and Mary Ruth (Wyatt) Underwood. Mary Sue attended Hutchinson Junior College. She was united in marriage to Neal Rupp on February 26, 1983 in Medicine Lodge, KS. She was an avid reader and loved cooking, especially around the holidays. Her legacy in life was being "Grammy Sue" to all of her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her husband Neal of El Dorado; children Jamie (Darren) Klug of Newton, Dustin (Meghan) Rupp of Newton and Jordan (Candace) Rupp of El Dorado; her sweet grandchildren Isaac, Adalyn, Connor, Harper, Madisen and Hunter; and brother Jackie (Crystal) Underwood of Coldwater, KS.

Mary Sue passed away on July 30, 2020 in Andover.

She is preceded in death by her son, Mitchell Rupp and her parents.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1pm at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Mary Sue will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Kidney Fund for Mary Sue or to the family.

Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Mary Sue at www.carlsoncolonial.com