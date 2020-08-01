Colleen Robin Kopfman, 64, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in her home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was born November 19, 1955 to Joseph Samson Sr. and Jill (Robbins) Samson, of Ludell, Kansas.

She graduated Atwood High School in 1973 and Fort Hays State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics in 1977.

She was an avid cook, baker, sewer, and crafter and loved cats. She spent much of her time knitting prayer shawls, blankets for the homeless, and most recently baby clothes and blankets for her expectant daughter. She had a successful career as a bookkeeper in the oil field for many years in Hays, Kansas. She always enjoyed time with friends, family and her retirement home in Las Vegas, NV.

Survivors include her husband, Don Kopfman, Hays, KS; two children, Crystal Payton, Annandale, VA, and Kevin Payton, Las Vegas, NV; step-children, Heather Frederick, Wichita, KS, Lindsay Munoz, Wichita, KS; father, Joe Samson Sr., Ludell, KS; brother, Joe Samson, Jr., Atwood, KS; step-grandkids, Chase, EJ, Ava, and Jax, Wichita, KS; nephews, Jeremy Samson, Wakeeney, KS, Jeffrey Samson, Ludell, KS; and cats, Fluffy and Leroy.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jill (Robbins) Samson; ex-husband, Richard Payton; and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Western Plains Animal Refuge, a rescue that she was passionate about and a board member of for many years. Western Plains Animal Refuge, PO Box 1427, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Memories and photos of Colleen can be shared at her online memorial website colleen kopfman.forevermissed.com. Condolences can be sent to the family at the memorial website or by emailing crystaldawn87@gmail.com.