Oberlin- Helen Kay Brainard Rhodes was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and member of the Jennings community. She was born on January 11, 1940, and attended high school in Oberlin, KS.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Jennings United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Dresden Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-7:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020 at the church. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jennings United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.paulsfh.com