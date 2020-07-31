Salina- Beverly Katherine Ahlstedt, 77, died July 30, 2020, in Salina, Kansas. Beverly was born on October 19, 1942 to Melvin and Louise (Beverly) Ahlstedt.

She graduated from Salina High School in 1960. She was class salutatorian. After getting her degree from Kansas State University, she worked several years in information technology at Boeing in Wichita. Beverly spent most of her adult life in Chicago teaching English to recent immigrants and also working at a Montessori pre-school.

Beverly was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother Roger. She is survived by several cousins, including Roy and his wife Donice Applequist of Salina.

The family will have a graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery, Salina.

Online condolences can be made at www.ryanmortuary.com.