Donald Richard Stroup

Donald Richard Stroup, age 84, died July 22, 2020 at his home in Garden City. He was born July 20, 1936 in Alta, IA. Richard married Ruth Marie Waterman on December 5, 1965. They relocated their young family in 1980 to Garden City. Richard devoted 40 years to what was then Freezer Services, now known as Americold Logistics.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth; children, Paul, Todd, and Beth; sisters, Carolyn, Betty, Wanda, and Linda; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 29, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Richard Stroup Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. 7th Street, Garden City, KS 67846.