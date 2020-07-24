SMITH CENTER- Goldie L. Brunow, age 90, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at SunPorch in Smith Center, KS.

Private family services will be at 11:30 AM Tuesday, July 28th, at the First St. John Lutheran Church in Kensington, KS. The family requests any family attending the service wear a mask.

Burial will follow in Germantown Cemetery, Rural Kensington, KS.

There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the First St. John Lutheran Church, St. John Lutheran Church Sunday radio broadcasts or the Germantown Cemetery and can be sent in care of the mortuary.

