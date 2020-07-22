Dateline: Galva - Eva Jonelle (Joey) John

Eva Jonelle John (Joey), 64, passed away at 1:00 am., Friday, July 17th, 2020 suddenly at her residence. Joey was born August 28, 1955, a daughter of Alda Mae Swenson and Frank Donald Beagel.

Joey worked for a variety of companies during her life, most recently as a caretaker for a local healthcare organization. She enjoyed having pets and keeping contact with extended family while taking delight in cooking, fishing and reading. But most of all she was fond of spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her three sons, Jason, Jarrod and Shilo and their respective family. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Kale, Madison, Mackenzie, Aleena and Rylee.

Joey was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Don Beagel, Penny Beagel and Randy Beagel.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Glidden - Ediger Chapel.

Joey wanted to be cremated and have her ashes spread in the state of Colorado, which will occur at a later date.

Donations will go to McPherson Humane Society and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 W. Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460.