Logan- Sharon K. Wells passed on July 18, 2020 Logan, KS. She married Emery G. Wells Jr. in November 1985 at the Plainville Courthouse.

There will be a private family service held. Memorials can be made to Logan Manor

and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home 320 SW 2nd, Plainville, KS 67663.