Galva- Eva Jonelle John (Joey), 64, passed away at 1:00 am., Friday, July 17th, 2020 suddenly at her residence.

She is survived by her sons, Jason, Jarrod and Shilo and their respective family, 5 grandchildren: Kale, Madison, Mackenzie, Aleena and Rylee.

Joey was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Don Beagel, Penny Beagel and Randy Beagel.

Visitation will be held on July 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Glidden - Ediger Chapel.

Joey wanted to be cremated and have her ashes spread in the state of Colorado, which will occur at a later date.

Donations will go to McPherson Humane Society and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 W. Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460.