Salina- Christy Johns Pennington, 52, of Salina, found her wings on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born December 18, 1967 in Minneapolis, Kan. She married her soulmate Brett on June 26, 1993.

Christy fought a courageous battle with the love and support of her family.

She was the office manager at Pennington Chiropractic Center and the beloved mother to her three kids.

She is survived by her husband, Brett; her children, Alexandra, Trent, and Olivia; her father, Cliff; two brothers, Les (Barb) and Brian (LuAnn) of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Pat, and niece, Nichole.

Our family will be forever grateful for the generosity of the Salina Community.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Heartland Worship Center, 118 S 8th St, Salina. Masks are required. Private inurnment will be at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christy Pennington Memorial Fund, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N 8th St, Salina, Kan., 67401.